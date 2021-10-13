Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $341.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

PNFP traded up $4.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.01. 17,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,068. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $37.77 and a 1-year high of $98.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.74%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 79,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total transaction of $7,479,381.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,257,521.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $80,430.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 34.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,025 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $8,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNFP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

