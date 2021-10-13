Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Gap Down to $28.88

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.88, but opened at $28.22. Pilgrim’s Pride shares last traded at $28.45, with a volume of 312 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Pilgrim’s Pride had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,544,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,226,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 148.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 593,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,155,000 after purchasing an additional 354,715 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 588.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,538,000 after acquiring an additional 329,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 15.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,450,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,360,000 after acquiring an additional 326,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile (NASDAQ:PPC)

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

