Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Gap Down to $28.88

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.88, but opened at $28.22. Pilgrim’s Pride shares last traded at $28.45, with a volume of 312 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.60.
The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,544,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,226,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 148.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 593,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,155,000 after purchasing an additional 354,715 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 588.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,538,000 after acquiring an additional 329,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 15.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,450,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,360,000 after acquiring an additional 326,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.44% of the company’s stock.
Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile (NASDAQ:PPC)
Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.
