Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 172.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,884 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.05% of Phibro Animal Health worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAHC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other news, Director E Thomas Corcoran acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAHC opened at $21.61 on Wednesday. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $31.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.51.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $220.30 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

