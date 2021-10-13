Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 69.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 37,734 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.16. The stock had a trading volume of 447,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,226,172. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The firm has a market cap of $230.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.42.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

