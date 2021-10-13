Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Pfizer by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,349,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,866,000 after purchasing an additional 84,600 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. Ossiam grew its position in Pfizer by 174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 295,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,668,000 after purchasing an additional 187,990 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 318.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 5,800,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,143,000 after buying an additional 4,414,933 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 30,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.42.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $41.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 837,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,226,172. The firm has a market cap of $232.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.51. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

