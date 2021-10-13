Permanens Capital L.P. Sells 8,425 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Permanens Capital L.P. lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 37.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,425 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 158,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 24,634 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.49. 200,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,840,016. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $29.19 and a 52-week high of $40.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.70.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

