Permanens Capital L.P. Sells 10,237 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Permanens Capital L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 10.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,237 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF comprises about 1.5% of Permanens Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $8,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2,485.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 343.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000.

SUSA traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,416. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $71.44 and a 52 week high of $102.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.56.

