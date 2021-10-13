Permanens Capital L.P. Purchases 100 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 19,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $149.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,413. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $110.76 and a 12-month high of $158.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.27.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.