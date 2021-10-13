Permanens Capital L.P. Has $7.78 Million Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the period. Live Nation Entertainment makes up about 1.4% of Permanens Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $7,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 990.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,133,000 after acquiring an additional 409,161 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,019,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,329,000 after purchasing an additional 315,780 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 220.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 453,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,369,000 after buying an additional 311,763 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $25,194,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 181.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 392,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,229,000 after buying an additional 253,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

NYSE:LYV traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $99.43. The stock had a trading volume of 27,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,395. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.97 and a 52 week high of $102.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.09 and its 200 day moving average is $85.80. The company has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.34.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 114.44%. The company had revenue of $575.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.84 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

