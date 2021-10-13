Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 51.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,499,157 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 6,895,078 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $315,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 310.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,585 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the second quarter valued at $115,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000.

PFGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

NYSE:PFGC opened at $47.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.55 and a beta of 1.71. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $31.69 and a 1 year high of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.71 per share, with a total value of $89,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,778.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,005,825 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

