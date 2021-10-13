Pepe Cash (PEPECASH) Achieves Market Cap of $29.36 Million

Pepe Cash (CURRENCY:PEPECASH) traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Pepe Cash has a total market cap of $29.36 million and approximately $2,332.00 worth of Pepe Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pepe Cash has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. One Pepe Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0418 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Pepe Cash

Pepe Cash’s total supply is 701,884,009 coins. Pepe Cash’s official Twitter account is @myrarepepe

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe Cash is a Counterparty asset issued on the Bitcoin Blockchain created to facilitate the buying/selling of rare pepe cards. Pepe Cash is also used to submit pepe cards to the rare pepe directory. After being approved to enter the directory, the pepe cards appear in the Rare Pepe Wallet and can be bought or sold. “

Pepe Cash Coin Trading

