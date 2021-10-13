People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of People’s United Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for People’s United Financial’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also commented on PBCT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.57.

PBCT stock opened at $17.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. People’s United Financial has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $19.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.56 and its 200 day moving average is $17.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $521,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 307,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 34,336 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,512,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,057,000 after buying an additional 127,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

