Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Short Interest Down 66.7% in September

Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PFBX opened at $15.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.02 million, a PE ratio of 49.97 and a beta of 0.65. Peoples Financial has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $17.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.32 million during the quarter. Peoples Financial had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 1.60%.

Peoples Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The firm offers a range of services to individuals and small to middle market businesses within its trade area through its subsidiaries. It focuses on lending services such as business, commercial, real estate, construction, personal, and instalment loans.

