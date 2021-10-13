Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,320 NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NI. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in NiSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $507,488.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,747,687.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $24.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.11. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

NI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

NiSource Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

