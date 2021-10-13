Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 63 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 34.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 728.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,073,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,137 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 16.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,481,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,079,000 after acquiring an additional 213,946 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 7.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,969,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $653,333,000 after acquiring an additional 208,643 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 4,634.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 209,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,943,000 after acquiring an additional 205,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in IDEX by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 971,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,153,000 after acquiring an additional 153,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.50.

Shares of IEX opened at $205.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $218.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.53. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $166.51 and a 12-month high of $235.76.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $685.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.34 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.