Penserra Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Separately, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter worth about $13,356,000. 12.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

Shares of MYPS stock opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.91. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $70.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.05 million. Research analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.