Penserra Capital Management LLC Makes New $47,000 Investment in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 81.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHO stock opened at $12.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $13.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.37.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 89.59% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $117.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.92 million. Equities research analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SHO. Truist Securities upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.94.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

