PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 41,233 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 4,850% compared to the average volume of 833 call options.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,146,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,304. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.81. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $14.79 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 38.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 696.30%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.10.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,662.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

