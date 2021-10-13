PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $160.05 Million

Equities analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) will report sales of $160.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $160.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $160.10 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust reported sales of $221.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full year sales of $633.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $629.00 million to $638.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $600.30 million, with estimates ranging from $587.60 million to $613.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 38.61%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PMT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

Shares of PMT stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,024,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.14%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 696.30%.

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PMT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,662.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 33.3% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

