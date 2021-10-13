PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE:PFSI traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.97. 10,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,409. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.30. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52-week low of $49.67 and a 52-week high of $70.99.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $742.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.19 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 46.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 16.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.82%.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $890,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 174.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 177,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,859,000 after acquiring an additional 112,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

