Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) will announce earnings per share of $0.91 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. Paycom Software posted earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full-year earnings of $4.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $242.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.23 million.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.78.

PAYC stock opened at $509.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $484.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $405.42. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $302.44 and a fifty-two week high of $521.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a PE ratio of 175.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.44.

In related news, COO Jon Evans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.83, for a total value of $1,127,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total transaction of $680,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,955. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Paycom Software by 66.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter worth about $53,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 115.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

