PAX Financial Group LLC Sells 38 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

PAX Financial Group LLC lessened its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $436.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $446.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $386.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $407.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.21. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $437.32. The firm has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total transaction of $9,014,469.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

