PAX Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 63.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RE shares. downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everest Re Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.75.

NYSE:RE opened at $265.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $261.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $193.62 and a 1 year high of $281.27.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 83.11%.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

