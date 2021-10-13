PAX Financial Group LLC Boosts Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Republic Services by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 316,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,837,000 after acquiring an additional 9,128 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Republic Services by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,936,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $433,068,000 after acquiring an additional 23,126 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in Republic Services by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 167,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,472,000 after acquiring an additional 49,046 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Republic Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,054,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,788,000 after acquiring an additional 23,631 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Republic Services by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 85,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,475,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $126.22 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $86.18 and a one year high of $127.60. The company has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.82.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 51.69%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RSG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.18.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

