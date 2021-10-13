PAX Financial Group LLC Acquires 135 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 80.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 143.2% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 18.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth about $68,000. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $97,363.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total transaction of $786,693.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,616.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,836 shares of company stock valued at $981,579. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $207.75 on Wednesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.79 and a 12 month high of $210.66. The stock has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.45.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $747.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

