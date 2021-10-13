Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Stock Position Boosted by Lodge Hill Capital LLC

Lodge Hill Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 41.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 610,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Patterson Companies accounts for approximately 5.4% of Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $18,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PDCO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,472,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,646,000 after purchasing an additional 332,987 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,314,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,342,000 after purchasing an additional 68,003 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,037,000 after purchasing an additional 53,596 shares during the period. Sasco Capital Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 9.5% during the second quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 1,133,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,443,000 after purchasing an additional 98,170 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the second quarter worth about $28,006,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDCO stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.34. 14,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,044. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.00. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.73 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 54.45%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PDCO. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet raised Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

