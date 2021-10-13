Particl Trading 7.2% Lower This Week (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. Particl has a market capitalization of $30.56 million and approximately $3,109.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Particl has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.63 or 0.00004773 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00011863 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00006240 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $214.29 or 0.00388293 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Particl

Particl is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,623,712 coins and its circulating supply is 11,599,187 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Particl is particl.io . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Particl Coin Trading

