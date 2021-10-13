PARSIQ (PRQ) Market Cap Hits $61.89 Million

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 13th. During the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. One PARSIQ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00000885 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $61.89 million and $754,355.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.60 or 0.00484305 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000162 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000080 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $573.19 or 0.01003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000050 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 122,403,493 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

