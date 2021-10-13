Parisi Gray Wealth Management Takes $114,000 Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 26.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,258,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,060,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,429 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 10.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,754,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,643,197,000 after buying an additional 928,984 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 48.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,352,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $343,740,000 after buying an additional 766,199 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 59.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $338,803,000 after buying an additional 752,108 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Albemarle by 175.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 996,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,625,000 after buying an additional 634,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total transaction of $296,787.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total value of $2,161,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,533 shares of company stock worth $5,373,487. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALB traded up $5.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.19. The company had a trading volume of 12,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,246. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $90.07 and a one year high of $253.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $227.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.30. The stock has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $250.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Albemarle from $218.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.55.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

