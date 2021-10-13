Parisi Gray Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 700 Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $329,000. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 53.3% in the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.3% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,009 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 22.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 26.2% in the second quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 3,039 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total value of $1,702,095.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,331,903.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,901,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,128.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,599. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.09.

Shares of SWKS stock traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $155.90. 34,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,875,083. The firm has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.28 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.03 and a 200 day moving average of $179.15.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 42.99%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

