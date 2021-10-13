Parisi Gray Wealth Management Makes New $137,000 Investment in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 149,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,515,000 after buying an additional 9,533 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EMN shares. Scotiabank upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $109.44 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.74.

NYSE:EMN traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,446. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.59 and a 200-day moving average of $114.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $78.88 and a 52-week high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,598,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total transaction of $2,999,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

