Parisi Gray Wealth Management Makes New $111,000 Investment in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 718.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

TRV stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.59. The company had a trading volume of 15,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,812. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.62 and a fifty-two week high of $163.29.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America downgraded The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on The Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.69.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

