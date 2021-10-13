Parisi Gray Wealth Management Invests $186,000 in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 168.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 301.3% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.93. 5,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,578,296. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $107.72 and a 12-month high of $110.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.41.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

