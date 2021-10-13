Parisi Gray Wealth Management Invests $100,000 in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 858 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth $225,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 20.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,240 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 44.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 204,242 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $20,813,000 after purchasing an additional 62,405 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 22.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,320 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 18.2% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total value of $711,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 13,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,417.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $432,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,140,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,840. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.10. 4,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,899. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.80 and its 200 day moving average is $112.11. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $852.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. Equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.