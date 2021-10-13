Parisi Gray Wealth Management Acquires New Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 35.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 217,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,046,000 after acquiring an additional 18,596 shares during the period.

BATS:FLOT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.78. 619,381 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.78. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

