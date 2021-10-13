Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.42. Palatin Technologies shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 372,128 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on PTN. Zacks Investment Research cut Palatin Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $96.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palatin Technologies, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Palatin Technologies by 482.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 31,826 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Palatin Technologies by 164.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 31,289 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Palatin Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palatin Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Palatin Technologies by 902.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 700,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 630,193 shares in the last quarter. 9.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin and natriuretic peptide receptor systems. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, a peptide melanocortin receptor 4 agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

