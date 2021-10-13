Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 154.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,149 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,193,000 after acquiring an additional 63,538 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $10,272,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $44,315,000. Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 42,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 12,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. 22.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $23.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.17 and a 200 day moving average of $23.74. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.42.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 95.14%. The company had revenue of $375.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.60 million.

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 172,540 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $3,676,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $251,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,976,769 shares of company stock valued at $143,305,887 over the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.11.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.