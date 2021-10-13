Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a hold rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pactiv Evergreen from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.86.

Pactiv Evergreen stock opened at $12.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average of $14.16. Pactiv Evergreen has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $19.61.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 11.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 73.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 3,235.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 10,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 43.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. 22.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

