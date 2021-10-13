Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Holdings Raised by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,781,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,871 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $66,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 261,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,830,000 after acquiring an additional 11,431 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 95,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 157,566.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares during the period. 55I LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,157,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,530,000 after acquiring an additional 13,841 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 16,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period.

BATS:PTLC opened at $38.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.57.

