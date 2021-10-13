Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 833.3% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OVCHY stock opened at $17.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.85. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a twelve month low of $12.17 and a twelve month high of $19.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Get Oversea-Chinese Banking alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.4697 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 2.57%. Oversea-Chinese Banking’s payout ratio is 56.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Company Profile

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Consumer or Private Banking, Global Wholesale Banking, Global Treasury & Markets, Insurance, and Others. The Global Consumer or Private Banking segment offers checking accounts, fixed deposits, savings, consumer loans, credit cards, wealth management products, and brokerage services.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.