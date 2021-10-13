Ossiam Sells 3,030,702 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Ossiam lessened its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,647,046 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,030,702 shares during the quarter. Ossiam owned approximately 0.08% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft worth $20,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6,057.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after acquiring an additional 861,456 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 56,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,822,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,875,000 after acquiring an additional 47,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter valued at $6,531,000. 27.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

DB has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.65.

Shares of NYSE DB traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.65. 180,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,543,859. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average of $13.02. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $8.83 and a 1 year high of $15.34. The stock has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.