Ossiam Lowers Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Ossiam reduced its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 43.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,245 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Linde were worth $11,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Winder Investment Pte Ltd raised its position in Linde by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 4,931,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,425,582,000 after buying an additional 1,378,903 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Linde by 189.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,858,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $520,650,000 after buying an additional 1,216,443 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Linde by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,600,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,288,846,000 after buying an additional 1,089,696 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Linde by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,454,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,528,151,000 after buying an additional 617,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Linde by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,347,694,000 after buying an additional 602,145 shares during the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LIN stock traded up $4.61 on Wednesday, hitting $300.42. 27,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,772,026. Linde plc has a one year low of $214.14 and a one year high of $317.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $307.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.14 billion, a PE ratio of 48.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale upped their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.20.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

