Ossiam Increases Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 27,834.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 182,972 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 182,317 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in NIKE were worth $30,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $553,035,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,566,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,282 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,388,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,790,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $370,878,000 after buying an additional 972,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,024,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,653,972,000 after buying an additional 910,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,671 shares of company stock worth $11,230,087. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NKE traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $154.22. The company had a trading volume of 183,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,566,339. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $118.80 and a one year high of $174.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.09 and a 200-day moving average of $148.63. The company has a market capitalization of $243.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.17, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 30.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Argus raised their price target on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.94.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

