Ossiam Has $83.58 Million Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Ossiam lifted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 57.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,077,384 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 395,166 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for 2.3% of Ossiam’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Ossiam’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $83,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 572,947 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,690,000 after purchasing an additional 303,996 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Micron Technology by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 12,482 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 44,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 8,888 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.65. 569,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,824,461. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.30 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The company has a market capitalization of $75.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MU shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.60.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $348,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,352 shares of company stock worth $2,895,620. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

