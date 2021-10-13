Ossiam Has $212.39 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Ossiam lowered its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 596,098 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 38,202 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 5.8% of Ossiam’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Ossiam’s holdings in Facebook were worth $212,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,463 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,398 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,454,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,274 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,537,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,054,681,000 after acquiring an additional 742,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,990,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.95, for a total value of $26,432,735.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,428,933 shares of company stock valued at $873,860,911 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $324.21. 412,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,843,584. The company has a market cap of $914.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.32. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $358.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.00.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.93 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FB. DZ Bank cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.31.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

