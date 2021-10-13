Ossiam Has $17.66 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Ossiam lifted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 11.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 258,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,504 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $17,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,201,000. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 67,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $774,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 157,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,157,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,847,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,394,000 after buying an additional 271,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.66. The stock had a trading volume of 65,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,263,170. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $73.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.42. The company has a market cap of $84.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 40.06%.

Several analysts have commented on GILD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.72.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

