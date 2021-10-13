Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Osisko Gold Ltd is a mining company which is engaged in exploration and mining for gold and other precious metals. Osisko Gold Ltd is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. "

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.07.

Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.70, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.67. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.82.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.60 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 4.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter worth about $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 47.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. 52.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

