Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$22.55.

OR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$22.50 target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 target price (down previously from C$25.00) on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of TSE:OR opened at C$14.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.47 billion and a PE ratio of 188.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.00, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$15.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.94. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of C$12.39 and a 12 month high of C$18.40.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$57.25 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 256.41%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

