Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.
OCLDY opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.12. Orica has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $12.72.
About Orica
See Also: VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Orica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.