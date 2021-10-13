O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Clear Perspective Advisors LLC

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In related news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.46, for a total value of $3,002,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,177.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total value of $12,102,268.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,128 shares of company stock worth $56,699,745 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $610.44. 8,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,585. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $602.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $569.84. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $424.03 and a fifty-two week high of $629.40. The stock has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORLY. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $597.96.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.